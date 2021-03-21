Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will post $44.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.49 million. Ooma posted sales of $40.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $183.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.47 million to $183.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $199.22 million, with estimates ranging from $195.92 million to $203.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. Ooma’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.75 million, a PE ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,254.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,463,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ooma by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 163,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ooma by 16.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ooma by 8.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ooma by 99.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 188,705 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.