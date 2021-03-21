Zacks: Brokerages Expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. PVH reported earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $7.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PVH.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King downgraded shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.12. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.33.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,802,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $39,062,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

