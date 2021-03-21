Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.31 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will report $114.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.90 million to $115.00 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $94.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $493.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.48 million to $495.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $585.89 million, with estimates ranging from $578.62 million to $590.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPD. Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD opened at $76.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $94.60.

Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

