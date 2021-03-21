Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $833.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to post $833.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Eight analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $903.56 million and the lowest is $715.71 million. Shopify reported sales of $470.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,282.23.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,120.95 on Friday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $334.55 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 713.99, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,263.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1,105.47. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,959,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

