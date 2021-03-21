Zacks: Brokerages Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Post $0.23 EPS

Analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. SITE Centers posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $259,436.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,465,918 shares in the company, valued at $311,057,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 140,498 shares of company stock worth $1,443,513 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SITC remained flat at $$13.42 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,454. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

