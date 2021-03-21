Zacks: Brokerages Expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Post $0.23 EPS

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. SITE Centers posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $259,436.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,465,918 shares in the company, valued at $311,057,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 140,498 shares of company stock worth $1,443,513 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SITC remained flat at $$13.42 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,454. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.