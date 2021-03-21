Zano Price Tops $1.41 on Major Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $14.86 million and approximately $91,560.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zano has traded down 29.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,616.11 or 0.99919087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00035405 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.76 or 0.00381110 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00287573 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.54 or 0.00705036 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00075858 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,591,487 coins and its circulating supply is 10,561,987 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

