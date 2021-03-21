Zap 1-Day Volume Tops $3.63 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. Zap has a market cap of $67.50 million and $3.63 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00050967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.08 or 0.00642012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00068872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00023857 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.