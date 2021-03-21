Zap (ZAP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.64 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market cap of $69.30 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00051573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.17 or 0.00648893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00069179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

