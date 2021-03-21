ZClassic 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,844.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $15,844.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.78 or 0.00258962 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00101668 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00053652 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,147,712 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.