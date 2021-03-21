Zcoin (XZC) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,611.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.19 or 0.03119481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.86 or 0.00343435 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $528.45 or 0.00917265 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.04 or 0.00409702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.23 or 0.00354501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.00258791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00021200 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

