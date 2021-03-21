ZCore One Day Volume Reaches $7,936.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One ZCore token can now be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZCore has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $724,709.45 and approximately $7,936.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,167,270 tokens. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

