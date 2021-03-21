Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Trimmed by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $459.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $461.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $163.44 and a 52-week high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

