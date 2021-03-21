Zel Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $575,987.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $16.83 million and $575,987.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 71.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.07 or 0.00257809 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00100229 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00053286 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 123,574,575 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

