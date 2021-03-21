Zenfuse (ZEFU) Reaches Market Cap of $8.55 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $8.55 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zenfuse token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.11 or 0.00645974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00024349 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,333,205 tokens. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

Zenfuse Token Trading

