Zenswap Network Token Price Hits $0.0000 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $36,512.73 and $2,199.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00051671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00016066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.65 or 0.00646547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024337 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

ZNT is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

