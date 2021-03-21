ZENZO (ZNZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0940 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1,813.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00056923 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00237534 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002071 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00015809 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

