ZEON Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One ZEON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00051584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.39 or 0.00649599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00069138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024811 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars.

