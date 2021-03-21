Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Trading Up 44.5% Over Last Week

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $142,734.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $3,941.74 or 0.06842813 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.52 or 0.00460933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00064592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.23 or 0.00141009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00057534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.54 or 0.00709223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00074018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.