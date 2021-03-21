ZeroSwap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.26 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $31.67 million and approximately $10.26 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap token can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.47 or 0.00460712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00064797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00141234 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00057957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.33 or 0.00714785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00074669 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,331,747 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

