Zetacoin One Day Volume Reaches $6,602.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $129,401.99 and approximately $6,602.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,307.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.24 or 0.00913041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.60 or 0.00351789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00032949 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,682,155 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

