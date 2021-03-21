Zetacoin Price Down 27.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $107,258.34 and approximately $5,595.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,121.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.58 or 0.00925814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.79 or 0.00355991 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00033179 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,678,004 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

