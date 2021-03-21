Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 31.2% against the dollar. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $725,235.92 and $7,045.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00051250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.93 or 0.00647485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024425 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.