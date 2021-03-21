ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $342,369.31 and $9.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 43.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00050957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00016641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.42 or 0.00640513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00068783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024164 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

