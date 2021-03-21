Zilla Reaches Market Capitalization of $556,231.33 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $556,231.33 and $50,469.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 109% higher against the dollar. One Zilla token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00016142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.35 or 0.00641353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00068807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00024232 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

