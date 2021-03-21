ZIMBOCASH 24-Hour Volume Reaches $29,664.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $29,664.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.66 or 0.00459163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00141983 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00057333 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.54 or 0.00692329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00074441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,127,377,522 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

