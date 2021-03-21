ZKSwap Market Capitalization Tops $539.65 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One ZKSwap token can currently be bought for $2.73 or 0.00004819 BTC on major exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $539.65 million and $67.48 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.98 or 0.00461888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00063541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00139285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00055301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.02 or 0.00712325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00073704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

ZKSwap Token Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

