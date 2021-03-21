ZumCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $68.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 85.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $68.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000132 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.