ZumCoin Hits One Day Volume of $59.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 73.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $59.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

