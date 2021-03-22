$0.01 EPS Expected for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equity Commonwealth’s earnings. Equity Commonwealth posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equity Commonwealth.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

EQC traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,020. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,567 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 79.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,930,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,999,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,188,000 after buying an additional 672,630 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,351,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,855,000 after buying an additional 479,787 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.