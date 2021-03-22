$0.07 EPS Expected for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Niu Technologies’ earnings. Niu Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Niu Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Niu Technologies.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 150,020 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,470,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,286 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,868. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.39.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

