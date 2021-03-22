-$0.07 EPS Expected for Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zosano Pharma.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

ZSAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZSAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 529,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 12,157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,255,972 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZSAN traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,999,906. Zosano Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $143.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.