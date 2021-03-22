-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.65). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.92) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ SPRO traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 140,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,325. The company has a market capitalization of $455.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $65,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $885,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

