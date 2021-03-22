-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the highest is $0.13. FibroGen posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FGEN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.93. 36,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,130. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $240,199.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,523.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,687,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,616,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 23,812.5% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.