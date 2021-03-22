0Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $424,522.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. 0Chain has a market cap of $47.04 million and $424,522.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001761 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00034441 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

