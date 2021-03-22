0x (ZRX) Price Up 8.9% This Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. 0x has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $222.28 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can currently be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00002596 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00021292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00050177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.02 or 0.00630145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00066922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00023542 BTC.

About 0x

ZRX is a token. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,547,659 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.