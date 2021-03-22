-$1.29 EPS Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the lowest is ($1.55). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 118.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.17) to ($5.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.20) to ($4.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGIO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $50.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 96,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

