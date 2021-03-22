$1.64 EPS Expected for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Novartis’ earnings. Novartis reported earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novartis will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novartis.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $85.94 on Monday. Novartis has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $196.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 2,043.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 324,422 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Novartis by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 170,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

