$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

CFG stock opened at $44.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.34. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $47.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

