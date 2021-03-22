$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to post $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. CVS Health reported earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $73.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,788 shares of company stock worth $10,129,198. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $964,912,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

