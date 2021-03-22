$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will post sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the lowest is $1.70 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $7.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $243,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $269,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,638,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $17,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $153.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.99. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

