$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to post sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

NYSE CWK opened at $16.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.