-$1.77 EPS Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post earnings per share of ($1.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.66) and the lowest is ($1.98). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYV. Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.30. 63,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 over the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $94,979,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $64,768,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $42,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

