-$1.77 EPS Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post earnings per share of ($1.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.66) and the lowest is ($1.98). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYV. Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.30. 63,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 over the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $94,979,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $64,768,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $42,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.