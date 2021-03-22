$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $8.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $9.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.40 billion to $14.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.96, for a total value of $17,877,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $29,083.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 762,580 shares of company stock valued at $214,555,516. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA opened at $269.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.