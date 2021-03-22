$10.32 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report $10.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.58 billion and the highest is $11.47 billion. NIKE reported sales of $6.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $43.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.28 billion to $44.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $47.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $50.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

NYSE NKE opened at $137.49 on Monday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $216.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $2,691,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 915,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $130,139,000 after buying an additional 57,785 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,043,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

