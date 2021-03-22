$100.22 Million in Sales Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post sales of $100.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.58 million and the lowest is $98.40 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $347.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $419.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $421.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $966.40 million, with estimates ranging from $734.50 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

PLAY stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

