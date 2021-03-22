1,000,000 Shares in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) Purchased by Fortress Investment Group LLC

Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,800,000. Nebula Caravel Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.5% of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEBCU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,209. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

