1,010 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. Bradesco Corretora cut MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.17.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,448.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,055.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,730.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,492.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.38 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.