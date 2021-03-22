10,484 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Alcosta Capital Management Inc.

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,398,000. Tesla comprises 5.5% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,342. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $36.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $691.81. The company had a trading volume of 851,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,100,430. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,315.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $745.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

