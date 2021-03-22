$109.41 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report sales of $109.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $112.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $106.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $493.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $501.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $553.25 million, with estimates ranging from $535.80 million to $579.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after acquiring an additional 802,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,980,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,035,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after acquiring an additional 141,171 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $137.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,960.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.