$109.95 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to announce $109.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.60 million to $111.70 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $90.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $459.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $459.50 million to $460.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $502.94 million, with estimates ranging from $496.20 million to $507.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sapiens International.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPNS. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $31.43 on Monday. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 81,135 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after buying an additional 198,075 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 490.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 511,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after buying an additional 425,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after buying an additional 86,299 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 21,618 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

